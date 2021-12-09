NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 361 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 46.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

PLUG stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

