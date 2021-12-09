Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

