Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

