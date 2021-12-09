Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $515.00 at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $457.04.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $426.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,887,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.