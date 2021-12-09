SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE:SJW opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.44. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SJW Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.