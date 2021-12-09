Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

