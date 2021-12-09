Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Cowen from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $290.64 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.