Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 12.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price shot up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.64. 124,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,968,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $200,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

