OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce sales of $63.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.27 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $233.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $234.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $422.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $648.34 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

