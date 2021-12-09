Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Financial Analysis

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.27% 15.28% 6.38% Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24%

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.01 billion 1.93 $91.29 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.06 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -13.96

Internet Initiative Japan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Internet Initiative Japan and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $22.06, indicating a potential upside of 61.28%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Rackspace Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and Systems Integration segment comprises of Internet connectivity services for corporate and home use, wide area network services, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

