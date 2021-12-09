Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 206 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.