Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.90 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $166.47 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

