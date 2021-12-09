Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

