Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 2,447 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

