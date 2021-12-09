Insider Buying: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Acquires 53,370 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $716.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
