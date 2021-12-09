Insider Buying: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Acquires 53,370 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $716.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

