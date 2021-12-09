Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 999,128 shares of company stock worth $28,890,939.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

