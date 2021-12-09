Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $153,043,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $26,247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $16,459,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.