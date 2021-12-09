CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.85) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £888.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.57).

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($61,795.52). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,080.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

