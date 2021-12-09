Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $248.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

