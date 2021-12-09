Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 2,577 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86.

WDAY stock opened at $282.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.