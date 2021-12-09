Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,538.50 ($20.40) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

