Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).
Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,538.50 ($20.40) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.