SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354.13 ($4.70).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.18) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.20.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

