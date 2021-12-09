Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.