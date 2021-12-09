North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.19.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

