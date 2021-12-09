Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.