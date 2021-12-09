Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

