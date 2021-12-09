OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $523.48

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 523.48 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 522 ($6.92), with a volume of 453113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513.50 ($6.81).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.49) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.49) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.59) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.55) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 545.83 ($7.24).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 487.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

