Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.39. 1,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

