Piper Sandler Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

