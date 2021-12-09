Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,170,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 582,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

