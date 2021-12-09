Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 202 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $120.33 and a 1-year high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.