Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $490,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

