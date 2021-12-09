Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

