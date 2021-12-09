Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $474,000 Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NVAX stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total transaction of $980,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,971 shares of company stock valued at $45,847,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

