American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

