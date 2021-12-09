Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price raised by Cowen from $305.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $309.90 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.