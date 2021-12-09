Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.11. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.