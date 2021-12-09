Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of CNM opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

