Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.