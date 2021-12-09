Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.82.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

