T Kendall Hunt Sells 16,009 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

OSPN stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 377.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OneSpan by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

