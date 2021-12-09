Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

