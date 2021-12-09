Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.73%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

