Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMPR opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

