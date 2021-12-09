Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.