Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

