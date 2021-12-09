Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

