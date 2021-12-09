Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.