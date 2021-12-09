Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,520 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BHE opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $908.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

