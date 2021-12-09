Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Amundi purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

